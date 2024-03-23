Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.95 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $394.07 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.29 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.