Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

