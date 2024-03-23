Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $146.40.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.