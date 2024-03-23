Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

