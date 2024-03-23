Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.