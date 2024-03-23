Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

