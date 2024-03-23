Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

