Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.73% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJUL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

NJUL opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

