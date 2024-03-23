Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,664 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $142,130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

