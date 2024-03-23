Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 21,430 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

