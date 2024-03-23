Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 43 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $979.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.10. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

