Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 75 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $458.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.48.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

