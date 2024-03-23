Brookstone Capital Management Sells 381 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.14% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STBA opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

