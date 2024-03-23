Brookstone Capital Management Sells 413,564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,564 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:UJUN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

