Brookstone Capital Management Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $306.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.66 and a fifty-two week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

