Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,582 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

