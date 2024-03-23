Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $393.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.20. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

