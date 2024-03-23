Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

