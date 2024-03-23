Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$674.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.50. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.3912072 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

