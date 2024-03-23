California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. California Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

