Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Trimmed by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

