Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.61, with a volume of 56405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
