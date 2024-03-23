Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.50

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$179.50 and last traded at C$179.11, with a volume of 55455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$178.21.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.98. The stock has a market cap of C$114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.873689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

