Cano Health, Inc. Sells 46,246 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,883.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

