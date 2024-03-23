Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

