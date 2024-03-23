Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.