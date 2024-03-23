Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

