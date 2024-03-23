Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

