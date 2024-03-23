Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,106 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $733.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

