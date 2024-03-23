Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ICLN stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.