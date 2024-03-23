Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 54 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $300.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.80 and its 200 day moving average is $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

