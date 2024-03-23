Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 545 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

GLD stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

