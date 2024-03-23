Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,344 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

