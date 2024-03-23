Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,470 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

