Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000.

BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

