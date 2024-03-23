Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

