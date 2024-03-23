Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after buying an additional 1,950,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

