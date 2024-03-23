Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $204.34 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

