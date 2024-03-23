Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $283,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

