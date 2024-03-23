Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $322,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

