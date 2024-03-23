Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

