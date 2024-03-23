Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 196.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 251.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS NJUL opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

