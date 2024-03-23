Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $450,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

