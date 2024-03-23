Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

RELX stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.