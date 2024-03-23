Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

