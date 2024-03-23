Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.