Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $342,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $105.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

