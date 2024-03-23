Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $440,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.