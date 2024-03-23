Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $130.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

