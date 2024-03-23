Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.